RDCs take oath of office, four months after appointment

Vice President Jessica Alupo has urged Resident District Commissioners and Resident City Commissioners to take a keen interest in Agriculture as its one of the sectors that contribute greatly to the country's GDP but also focus on strategic directives that are linked to the National Resistance Movement manifesto and NDP III to boost the country's economy. The RDCs and RCCs and their deputies took oaths on Sunday at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi nearly four months after their appointment.