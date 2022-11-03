RDC assures Mubende residents food will reach all those targeted

The office of the prime minister has distributed more food relief to Mubende district. On Saturday the government dispatched the first batch of food to the districts of Kassanda and Mubende which were locked down for 21 days to prevent the spread of Ebola. According to Resident District Commissioner Rosemary Byabashaija the 21 days of lockdown has suppressed the spread of the disease as they are no longer registering cases daily as it was before the restrictions were imposed.