RAMADHAN PRAYERS: Muslims urged to support the less fortunate

The Muslim faithful have been urged to be generous toward the poor, during this holy month of Ramadhan and beyond. The call came as Sheikh Juma Bakhit delivered his sermon during the first jummah prayers for the holy month of Ramadan at the old Kampala mosque. Sheikh Bakhit, who is also the secretary for education at the Uganda Muslim supreme council appealed to Muslims to refrain from acts of self-aggrandizement during this holy month of Ramadhan.