Raila Odinga files presidential election petition at the Supreme Court

Kenya's defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed an online petition to the country's Supreme court, seeking an annulment of the August 9 election outcome that saw William Ruto declared president-elect. Odinga's lawyer Daniel Maanzo confirmed that the veteran opposition leader had indeed filed his petition online. The court is mandated to deal with the matter within the next 14 days. Commenting on the matter, Azimio deputy presidential candidate Martha Karua sounded optimistic that the petition would be successful.