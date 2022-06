Raila Odinga cleared to run for presidency in August

The Kenyan electoral commission has officially cleared four-time candidate Raila Amolo Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua to run for the presidency in the August polls. This is after IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said Odinga had met all the requirements set by the commission. Following the decision, Raila Amolo Odinga is set to formally launch his manifesto on Monday in Nairobi.