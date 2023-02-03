Radio station manager in court for battering colleague

A Radio manager for Kanungu FM, Nelson Twinamatsiko, who was filmed assaulting a female co-worker, has been produced today at the grade one magistrate court in Kanungu district and charged with Assault, Occasional Actual Bodily Harm to Tumuramye Anita a female presenter on the same Radio. The Radio manager Nelson Twimamatsiko was picked up by the police in Kanungu after a video of him assaulting a female presenter went viral on social media. The matter escalated after the presenter protested the manager’s failure to pay her commission worth 40,000 due out of business worth 200,000 that she had brought to the station.