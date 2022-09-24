RABIES PREVENTION: Gov’t to vaccinate dogs and cats

The Ministry of agriculture and animal husbandry is set to conduct a massive vaccination of dogs and cats in the country as part of activities to commemorate this year’s world rabies day on 28th September 2022. According to the state minister for animal husbandry Bright Rwamirama, rabies is a viral disease that affects both humans and animals with the World Health Organization stating that around 50,000 die annually of the disease. In Uganda, Rabies is endemic and has been reported in almost all districts of Uganda with an average of 32 people dying of the disease in the country.