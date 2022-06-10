Questions raised about quantity of Uganda’s gold exports

The first report on the transparency of the extractive industries has raised queries on the actual amount of locally produced gold. The concern arises from discrepancies in figures obtained from the Uganda Revenue Authority and that of the Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines. URA figures show that the precious mineral represented the highest value of exported mineral in the period 2019-20 yet figures at the Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines show a different picture.