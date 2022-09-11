Queen Elizabeth's body begins journey to London

The body of Queen Elizabeth II has started its final journey today as the nation bids farewell to its longest reigning sovereign who passed away on Thursday. The 500 mile journey will see the late queen’s body moved from her favourite Balmoral castle in Scotland, where she died to London, ahead of her state funeral on Monday 19th September. On Sunday (11/9/2022) her body will stay in the Holyrood house the official residence of the royal family in Edinburgh, watched over by members of the royal family led by King Charles himself.