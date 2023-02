Quarrel leads to demolition of autistic children school

Several parents at LALA Day and inclusive school in Sseguku along Entebbe Road are stranded after the school, which caters for autistic children was demolished, over what is looking like a land dispute. The land owner claims the school, who are tenants had defaulted on rent. However, the matter was being adjudicated in court before the demolition suddenly happened, jeopardising plans for the school to start tomorrow.