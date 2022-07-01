Public to be consulted on UMSC constitutional review

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council has confirmed that it is in the midst of a constitutional review with a view to calling a general assembly election, to choose new leaders. Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Secretary-General Ramadhan Mugalu clarified that the supreme council has constituted relevant organs to consult the Muslim public on various issues before calling a general assembly. Mugalu added that they were forced to postpone the UMSC general assembly meeting which was slated for early this week.