PSFU TO GOV’T : Work with us to implement parish dev’t model

The Private Sector Foundation of Uganda is urging the government to work out a partnership that will help ease the implementation of the parish development model, with the latter enabling market linkages to enterprises that will have been formed for instance in the agricultural sector. The revelations were made by Damai Ssali, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda at the post-budget dialogue organized in Kampala.