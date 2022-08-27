PS Bigirimana launches book calling for public service improvements

The permanent secretary to the judiciary Pius Bigirimana has attributed poor service delivery in the public service sector to officials who leave areas where they are qualified and go where they are least able to offer good service. His advice came as he launched his book Unchained. Speaking at the event, Chief justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo revealed that the judiciary plans to recruit more staff to ensure that people do not travel long distances to access justice in their localities.