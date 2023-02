PROTECTING WETLANDS:World wetlands day to be marked on 2nd February

The Central Government will establish a Special Division in the High Court to handle environmental cases. This comes amidst concerns that the Central Government has not done enough to protect the country's wetlands. The revelations were made by the State Minister for Environment, Hon. Betty Atim Anywar, as she spoke to the Press in Kampala ahead of World Wetlands Day on Thursday the 2nd of February.