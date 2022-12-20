PROTECT CHILDREN: Anglican church sets up new measures

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has urged the central government to set up a reporting system for young children who are being lured into homosexuality. According to the Archbishop, unscrupulous individuals are increasingly taking advantage of young children by offering them financial incentives to lure them into this heinous practice. Dr Kaziimba has further doubled down on the stance by the Church of Uganda to break away from the Church of England if the latter goes ahead with plans of legalising same-sex marriage in the Church. The Archbishop made the revelations while delivering his Christmas message at his residence in Namirembe today morning.