Prosecutors call for witness protection law

State Prosecutors have called for expeditious passing of the Witness Protection Bill, 2015, to provide holistic protection to key witnesses, the lack of which has led to the collapse of many criminal cases. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has said the cost of shielding witnesses from risks is too huge to meet without some kind of legal framework. Edward Muhumuza spoke to the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution on the sidelines of a three-day prosecutors' symposium in Kampala.