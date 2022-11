PROSECUTOR TRAINING: Move is intended to end spike in trafficking cases

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions together with the Human Trafficking Institute has completed the first phase of a week-long training session of selected prosecutors in a bid to end trafficking in persons cases in the country. This follows reports of a spike in trafficking persons cases’ in the past one year from under 100 cases to over 400 cases, according to Jane Frances Abodo, Director Public Prosecutions.