Proposed new law to govern organ donation and transplants

The donation and transplant of human organs are one step away to become permissible in Uganda after Parliament passed the bill dubbed the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Bill 2021 which now awaits the assent of the President for it to become law. In unanimously passing the bill, the legislators underscored the fact that transplantation is critical in the cure of the rapidly increasing cases of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs).