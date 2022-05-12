Property destroyed after rainstorms in Kanungu, Butaleja

More than a hundred homes across four parishes in Butaleja district were battered by heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon. The residents said they had not seen such heavy rain in eight years. Gardens and other properties were destroyed. In Kanungu district, 420 kilometres south west of the capital Kampala, a number of people suffered devastation as heavy rains and a hailstorm washed away gardens and school buildings, a district health centre and a radio station.