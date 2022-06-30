Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National What will today’s govt, teachers’ meeting offer?
  • 2 National Father arrested after body of three-year-old son found dumped in unfinished house
  • 3 National Suspected armed robbers to be shot on sight – security
  • 4 National High Court rejects Besigye’s bail application
  • 5 National University student hangs self amid reported spike in suicide cases