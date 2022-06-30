Prolonged teachers’ strike will adversely affect learners - Experts

Uganda National Teachers Union, UNATU, is set to meet with the Ministry of Public Service on Friday to discuss matters regarding teachers' industrial action over salary enhancement that has now entered its third week. This follows an invitation by the Ministry of Public service that was sent to UNATU on June 27th. According to Filbert Baguma, UNATU secretary-general, they received the invitation and it has not been cancelled. He adds that they are ready to attend the meeting. This comes, after UNATU met with Vice President, Jessica Alupo, Ministry of Public service on Wednesday and service and other senior government officials, however, no conclusive decision was reached awaiting feedback from President Museveni. What remains to be seen is whether this meeting between UNATU and Public Service will offer solutions or feedback from the government that the teachers are waiting for.