Prof P. L. O. Lumumba advises Gov't to set up trust fund for HIV fight

Renowned Pan-Africanist Professor P.L.O Lumumba has called on the government to activate the HIV/AIDS trust fund to end reliance on dwindling funding from development partners. Professor Lumumba was the keynote speaker at the closure of a three-day HIV/AIDS symposium at Makerere University Business School in Kampala. The Country's HIV funding deficit stands at 450 billion shillings according to Uganda AIDS Commission.