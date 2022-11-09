Prof. John Okedi takes over from Prof. John Ssebuwufu as Kyambogo varsity chancellor

Former Kyambogo University Council Chairman, Professor John Yakobo Okedi has been appointed the new University Chancellor, replacing Prof. John Mary Ssebuwufu. During the installation ceremony, President Yoweri Museveni, in a message read by Vice President Jessica Alupo urged Professor Okedi to promote public-private partnerships in order to attract more funding from various stakeholders globally. This as public universities across the country continue operating on less than adequate funds allocated by the Government.