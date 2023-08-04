Probing government affairs with PM Robinah Nabbanja | ON THE SPOT

For two years, the Rt Hon. Robinnah Nabbanja has been at the helm of steering government business both inside and outside of parliament. This has made her the most important political cog in the wheel of a government that has slowly trudged from the COVID-19 crisis to rising public debt and man-made disasters. But what have been the moments of success for her and what has defined her place in government thus far? Does she see success in the way the cabinet she steers handles press public concerns like the economy, service delivery, and security? On The Spot is the Prime Minister of Uganda, The Rt Honourable, Robinnah Nabbanja, accompanied by the Minister for Agriculture, Frank Tumwebaze and the Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi.