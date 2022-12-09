PROBE INTO SPORTS FUNDS: Netball federation accuses NCS of taking kickbacks

The Uganda Netball Federation leadership has placed more pressure on the embattled General Secretary of the National Council of Sports, Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, levelling more accusations of corruption. A case in point involves 100 million shillings for the facilitation of the She Cranes tournament in South Africa which he is alleged to have demanded 40 million shillings as kickback. The Uganda Handball Federation president, Sarah Babirye Kityo says at the end of it all 30 million shillings may have been delivered to Dr Ogwel.