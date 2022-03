Prison warder’s body found in Masafu prison septic tank

A prison warder attached to Masafu prison in Busia has been found dead, days after he went missing last Saturday. Daniel Lubega's body was recovered in a sewerage pit inside the prison premises, after a long search for his whereabouts by his colleagues and inmates at the prison. According to the Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine, Lubega might have committed suicide.