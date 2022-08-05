Principal Judge tips judiciary on handling GBV, sexual abuse

The Judiciary will resume hearing cases of sexual and gender-based violence in 13 districts of Uganda, by the end of this month. The principal Judge Justice Flavian Zeija says the Judiciary wants to dispose of the backlog of defilement and rape cases many of which increased during the Covid-19 lockdown. Dr Zeija was this morning speaking to Judges of the High court and magistrates handling sexual and gender-based violence cases, officials of the DPP and the police among others during their preparations for phase five sessions.