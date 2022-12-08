Prime Minister warns against misuse of road funds

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has warned the ministry of works and other government department officials against colluding to steal funds for the maintenance of feeder roads at the local government level. Nabbanja told a conference on optimising transport infrastructure and services for socio-economic development, that there are officials in Entebbe who allegedly conspired to steal money for roads. Transport and works minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala blamed poor supervision of districts on the lack of transport.