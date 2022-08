Prime Minister Nabbanja launches aid bid for Bududa

Prime minister Robinah Nabbanja has inaugurated a cash relief project by GiveDirectly in the Bushika sub-county in Bududa district. Under the arrangement, over 4,000 endangered families in the four districts of Bududa, Namisindwa, Manafwa and Sironko will get 7 Million to buy land and construct houses to relocate to safe areas. The beneficiary families have been living in areas prone to landslides, mudslides and flash floods.