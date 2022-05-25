Prime Minister Nabbanja apologises over delayed Nakaseke road project

The Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja has apologized to Nakaseke residents over delayed road construction works. Nabbanja attributed the delay to Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the economy. The government has over the past decade promised to tarmac Luwero – Butalangu, Kisule, Kapeeka – Kituuma roads to connect Nakaseke district to the major highways. In 2018, the OPEC Fund for International Development extended a US$11.5 million loan to the government to co-finance the upgrading of Luwero-Butalangu Road estimated to be 29.6 kilometres. The road connects residents in Nakaseke district to Luweero and Kampala -Gulu highway.