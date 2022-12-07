Prime minister and chief justice reconcile

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and Prime minister, Robinah Nabbanja have met to reconcile following an incident at a court in Mengo Kampala last month. Nabanja intervened in a court matter to save a poor woman, Gertrude Nalule who she said had been sent to prison wrongly. The Chief Justice described the incident as unfortunate, unacceptable and total outrage. The two parties said they had agreed on ways of engaging harmoniously as arms of one government.