PRIEST’S BODYGUARD: School wants police apology as outrage continues

The police has been put on the spot to explain why a police constable deployed to provide security at Mother Kevin College Mabira in Buikwe, opted to act like a personal bodyguard to the priest during a recent celebration of mass there. This incident sparked controversy when it was captured on social media, appearing to ridicule the priest, Fr Eugene Safari, for deploying a bodyguard. The school administration is now demanding an apology from the police over the matter. #