Price surge will put us out of business - Maize millers

Maize Millers and Traders have appealed to Government to step in and reduce the prices of fuel and electricity. They say a kilo of unprocessed maize that was bought at UGX 800 now costs about UGX 1,500. They fear that if nothing is done to regulate the skyrocketing prices, life will become unbearable for millions of Ugandans, who depend on maize flour as an affordable staple food.