PREVENTING GLAUCOMA: Fort Portal hospital receives eye screening equipment

Fort Portal regional referral hospital has received eye screening equipment worth 120 million shillings to support the region’s fight against glaucoma. The disease, which causes the nerves of the eye to die resulting in vision loss, has been on the rise in the region with the hospital registering 150 cases between 2021 and 2022. Dr. Simon Arunga an Ophthalmologist at Mbarara university of science and technology revealed that a study conducted by the facility found that the country’s glaucoma prevalence had risen and yet the majority of the regional hospitals do not have the capacity to offer treatment.