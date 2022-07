President passes out over 350 armored warfare trainees

President Museveni has commended the over 350 graduands of armoured training at the Armoured Warfare Training School in Karama, in Mubende. Addressing the graduates. The commander in chief said the training was in line with the new push by the army to hold multi-pronged warfare, including airforce, infantry and mechanized units. The President and Guests in attendance also oversaw a military exercise by students at the base.