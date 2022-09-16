President Museveni warns against land fragmentation

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has emphasized the danger associated with land fragmentation saying it hinders prosperity. He says the culture of sub-dividing land for children especially when the owner dies cannot support commercial agriculture as children will resort to selling off the land instead of doing collective investment. The President was speaking shortly after handing over certificates of customary land ownership to 1,537 families and communities in Northern Uganda, West Nile and Karamoja at Ibuje Primary School in Apac District.