Maj. Gen Muhanga Kayanja the commander of Operation SHUJJA and at the same time the Mountain Division commander has officially opened the UPDF football tournament that will take place at Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal City. The tournament which is played annually is comprised of all the seven UPDF divisions in the country and this year, netball has also been considered and six divisions managed to participate.