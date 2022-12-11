President Museveni tips armed officers on agriculture

President Museveni has stressed that socioeconomic transformation of society can be achieved by encouraging the population to join the money economy, through modern commercial and calculated agriculture. According to President Museveni, agriculture coupled with value addition can help drive the country’s development by increasing its revenue as well as providing employment opportunities. The President was delivering a lecture on opportunities for development to a visiting delegation of Senior Military Officers from the National Defense College in Kenya, led by the Deputy Commandant of the College Major General Kahariri.