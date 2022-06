President Museveni tasks security chiefs on cattle rustling in Karamoja

President Yoweri Museveni has urged security officers in Karamoja sub-region not be intimidated but rather to continue doing their work of restoring the credibility of the state. This follows reports of an ongoing covert campaign by some leaders across the sub-region targeting Kraal-based informers by urging them not to cooperate with security forces in the disarmament operations.