President Museveni signs the Computer Misuse Amendment Act into law

You risk going to prison for up to 10 years for recording a person’s voice or video without authorisation. That is what is contained in the amendment of the Computer Misuse Amendment Act signed into law by President Museveni. The proposals, originally tabled by the Kampala central MP Muhammad Nsereko was passed by Parliament in September despite opposition from rights groups who say they will go to court. President Museveni also signed into law the Physical Planners Registration Act, 2022, the Kampala Capital City (Amendment ) Act, 2022 and the Mining and Minerals Act, 2022.