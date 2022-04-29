President Museveni pledges military support for Mozambique

President Museveni has committed to offering training support to the Mozambican military of his counterpart Filipe Nyusi as the country battles terrorists on the Northern side. The government will pay for the training offer of support in addition to gratitude for the training FRONASA fighters received from FRELIMO in the 70s, leading to the protracted guerrilla war that ushered in Museveni into government in 1986. Nyusi who concluded the three days of stay in Uganda commended Museveni for the strides being made in the modernisation of agriculture and industrialisation with a pledge to implement similar initiatives back home. The Mozambican president visited the industrial complex at Kapeeka in the Nakaseke district and Kawumu presidential demonstration farm.