President Museveni launches marine ambulance service

President Museveni has launched 12 boat ambulances, as a way of relieving those challenged by a shortage of access to adequate health care on the islands. Launching the drive in Entebbe, the president also condemned reckless driving on most roads that is leading to several accidents among motorists. The president has called for all motorists to deploy speed controlling devices in their vehicles to control road accidents. The event saw MPs from Island constituencies, raising concern at rising cost of fuel, which they are worried could affect the effectiveness of the marine ambulances.