Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts, top alert status triggered
  • 2 News Ex-hostages of DR Congo rebels reunited with families
  • 3 News Liberian president's long stay abroad criticised
  • 4 National Man wants farmers awarded Shs25.2 t in landmark case against govt
  • 5 National Big milestone for PWDs as govt launches braille constitution