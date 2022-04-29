President Museveni hosts Iftar dinner for Muslims

The Muslim community have reminded president Museveni about his pledge to renovate the Muslim national mosque. The president reportedly made the pledge last year. The reminder came as the president hosted Muslims for an Iftar dinner at State House Entebbe, days before the celebration of the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadhan. The Muslims also urged the president to consider Covid frontline staff as national heroes and to intervene in the crisis of rising commodity prices.