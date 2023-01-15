President Museveni heads to Dubai discuss investment

President Museveni has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a three-day official visit where he will meet and hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi. The president's visit is being billed as an opportunity to strengthen business ties with the United Arab Emirates. President Museveni will attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit and hold talks with government and business officials in the UAE. Vice President Jessica Alupo was on hand at Entebbe International Airport to see off the head of State. Also on hand was the Minister for Presidency, Milly Babirye Babalanda, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe. Representing the armed services, the Commander of the Airforce, Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, the Police Director Crime Intelligence, Brig. Gen. Christopher Damulira as well as the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons Samuel Akena were also on hand.