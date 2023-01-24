President Museveni commissions oil drilling

President Museveni has today commissioned the drilling of oil and development production wells for the kingfisher oil fields in Kikuuube district, operated by CNOOC Uganda and joint venture partners UNOC and Total E&P. The president rallied the locals to engage in producing food which will be consumed by companies operating the fields and which will result in immense economic benefits. The Chinese ambassador Zhang Lizong called the launch a powerful indicator of economic transformation coming in the years later. Uganda is eyeing crude exports through a 1,443 km pipeline to Tanga in Tanzania, whose construction was given a green light by licensing agencies last week.