President Museveni campaigns for NRM's Andrew Ojok

President Yoweri Museveni has taken a swipe at the opposition, accusing them of peddling lies about the diversion of 1.7 billion shillings in the national budget for compensation of animals lost during the insurgency between 1981 and 1985. Museveni explained that the process was slowed by the data verification process undertaken by the Attorney General. The National Resistance Movement chairman joined the party flag bearer Andrew Ojok Oulanyah for the final leg of the campaigns for the Omoro County parliamentary by-election due this week.