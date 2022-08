President Museveni campaigns for NRM candidate in Pallisa district

People are lining up to be checked at Agurur primary school in Obutet sub-county, Pallisa district where president Museveni will be campaigning for the NRM candidate Derrick Orone in the parliamentary race for Gogonyo county. The other contender Issa Taligola is standing on an independent ticket. The election will be held on Thursday 11th August.