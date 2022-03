President Museveni calls for women's economic empowerment

President Museveni has rallied Ugandans to embrace the Parish Development Model (PDM) and emyooga initiatives as these are the key leads to achieving social economic transformation. Delivering his women’s day address at Kololo Independence grounds, President Museveni urged women to engage in four sectors of commercial agriculture, small factories, ICT and services to empower women through social-economic transformation.