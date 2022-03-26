President Museveni calls for heightened emphasis on development

President Museveni has implored the church to embrace government programs aimed at improving household incomes. In a speech read for him by the Education State Minister John Chrysostom Muyingo, the president argued that seeking spiritual nourishment from places of worship alone, is not enough. The president's call came during Platinum Jubilee Celebrations for Kasaala Parish in Luwero District yesterday, where he was invited as the chief guest. Hosted by the Archbishop of Kampala Paul Semogerere, the main celebrant was Anthony Cardinal Kambanda of Rwanda. The religious leaders used the occasion to eulogize the fallen Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.