President Museveni calls for an end to land evictions

Legal experts have dismissed as illegal and scary, the president’s directive on what he called illegal evictions ordered by judicial officials in collusion with land grabbers. The president on Monday directed that all evictions must be vetted by the district security committees and that the lands minister should inform the attorney general about errant court officers for action to be taken. NTV’s Edward Muhumuza spoke to some lawyers and the judiciary in this report.